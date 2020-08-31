Two women sub-inspectors transferred

Senior Superintendent of Police (Operation) here Monday transferred two women sub-inspectors and gave them new assignments

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (Operation) here Monday transferred two women sub-inspectors and gave them new assignments.

In a notification SHO Police Station Women Sub-Inspector Nadia Shaheen has been transferred and posted as Police Station Women (G.D) and Lady Sub-Inspector Mughees transferred from Investigation Wing and posted as SHO Police Station Women.