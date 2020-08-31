UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Women Sub-inspectors Transferred

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 08:51 PM

Two women sub-inspectors transferred

Senior Superintendent of Police (Operation) here Monday transferred two women sub-inspectors and gave them new assignments

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (Operation) here Monday transferred two women sub-inspectors and gave them new assignments.

In a notification SHO Police Station Women Sub-Inspector Nadia Shaheen has been transferred and posted as Police Station Women (G.D) and Lady Sub-Inspector Mughees transferred from Investigation Wing and posted as SHO Police Station Women.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Women From

Recent Stories

Madadgar-15 provides all possible help to people i ..

1 minute ago

Conflict-torn Mali at critical crossroads after co ..

1 minute ago

Former Comrades ultra marathon winner Bester assau ..

1 minute ago

Germany wants end to virus border chaos in EU

1 minute ago

S. Korean Foreign Minister Reiterates Seoul's Comm ..

11 minutes ago

Over 20% of Population in Russia's 11 Regions Deve ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.