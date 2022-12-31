Two women suffocated to death in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :At least two women on Saturday suffocated to death in the incident of gas leakage at Nawanshahr Abbottabad.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, two women died due to gas filling in the room, a medical team of Rescue 1122 along with the ambulance went to the accident site and recovered the dead bodies from the room.

The women were identified as Kaisar Parveen and Rafiq un Nisa.

The rescue medical team shifted the dead bodies to District Headquarters Hospital, where the doctors confirmed their death, adding this was the third gas leakage incident in Abbottabad during the month of December 2022 where six people lost their lives.

Every year during the winter season several people lost their lives in the Hazara division owing to gas leakage but neither the SNGPL takes the precautionary measures nor the people bother to take steps for their safety.