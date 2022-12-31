UrduPoint.com

Two Women Suffocated To Death In Abbottabad

Muhammad Irfan Published December 31, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Two women suffocated to death in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :At least two women on Saturday suffocated to death in the incident of gas leakage at Nawanshahr Abbottabad.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, two women died due to gas filling in the room, a medical team of Rescue 1122 along with the ambulance went to the accident site and recovered the dead bodies from the room.

The women were identified as Kaisar Parveen and Rafiq un Nisa.

The rescue medical team shifted the dead bodies to District Headquarters Hospital, where the doctors confirmed their death, adding this was the third gas leakage incident in Abbottabad during the month of December 2022 where six people lost their lives.

Every year during the winter season several people lost their lives in the Hazara division owing to gas leakage but neither the SNGPL takes the precautionary measures nor the people bother to take steps for their safety.

Related Topics

Accident Dead United Nations Abbottabad Died SITE December Rescue 1122 Women Gas From SNGPL

Recent Stories

Shahid Afridi wants to create two teams of men’s ..

Shahid Afridi wants to create two teams of men’s side

5 minutes ago
 Former Pope Benedict XVI dies in Vatican monastery ..

Former Pope Benedict XVI dies in Vatican monastery aged 95

11 minutes ago
 Resham rejects marriage rumours

Resham rejects marriage rumours

33 minutes ago
 University of Dubai, Luiss University sign MoU

University of Dubai, Luiss University sign MoU

56 minutes ago
 Wanted to surprise mother on New Year’s Eve: Res ..

Wanted to surprise mother on New Year’s Eve: Reshabh Pant

1 hour ago
 Federal govt decides to keep POL prices unchanged ..

Federal govt decides to keep POL prices unchanged in January

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.