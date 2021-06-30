UrduPoint.com
Two Women Suffocated To Death, Two Injured In Fire Incident

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 11:00 PM

Two women suffocated to death, two injured in fire incident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Two women were suffocated to death while two persons, including a firefighter, sustained burns in fire incident in a women hostel at Safari Park Raiwind Road, here on Wednesday.

Police said that the fire broke out at upper floor of a two-storey building which engulfed most of the area.

On information, Rescue teams and Police reached the spot and started rescue operation. They recovered the dead bodies of women and also rescued the injured persons from the building and shifted them to Jinnah Hospital.

The dead women have not been identified yet while the injured were identified as Waqas (30) and firefighter Adeel (35).

Further investigation is underway.

