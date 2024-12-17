Two women,child injured in roof collapse

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) The roof of a dilapidated home razed-in which left two women and a child injured in Suhailabad,

Samundri road area on Tuesday.

According to Rescue1122, the injured were rescued from the debris and rushed to civil hospital

for treatment.

They were identified as Sajida (35),Asia (40) and a child Husnain(6).