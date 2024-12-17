Two Women,child Injured In Roof Collapse
Faizan Hashmi Published December 17, 2024 | 01:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) The roof of a dilapidated home razed-in which left two women and a child injured in Suhailabad,
Samundri road area on Tuesday.
According to Rescue1122, the injured were rescued from the debris and rushed to civil hospital
for treatment.
They were identified as Sajida (35),Asia (40) and a child Husnain(6).
