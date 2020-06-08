UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Workers Die After After Falling Into Water Tank

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 03:02 PM

Two workers die after after falling into water tank

Two workers have died after falling into a water tank last night

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Two workers have died after falling into a water tank last night.

According to details tragic accident was occurred when two workers Jeevat and Hautchand Meghwar residents of a village Doondyo of Diplo taluka of the district were sleeping on the rooftop of the water tank which suddenly caved in and both drowned to death in the water tank.

Police after receiving information rushed to the spot and pulled out dead bodies from water tank and shifted to hospital.

Related Topics

Accident Dead Water Died Tank From

Recent Stories

Two NYU Abu Dhabi graduates awarded Yenching Schol ..

19 minutes ago

Sheikh Rasheed tests positive for Coronavirus

39 minutes ago

Infinix Note 7 Speed King, now comes in 4GB/64GB

49 minutes ago

Rehman Malik demands Rs 500 million in suit for da ..

53 minutes ago

Corona screening lab set up at University of Agric ..

2 minutes ago

Man held for planning attack on Muslims in Germany ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.