Two workers die after after falling into water tank

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Two workers have died after falling into a water tank last night

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Two workers have died after falling into a water tank last night.

According to details tragic accident was occurred when two workers Jeevat and Hautchand Meghwar residents of a village Doondyo of Diplo taluka of the district were sleeping on the rooftop of the water tank which suddenly caved in and both drowned to death in the water tank.

Police after receiving information rushed to the spot and pulled out dead bodies from water tank and shifted to hospital.