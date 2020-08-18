UrduPoint.com
Two Workers Electrocuted

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 04:40 PM

Two workers electrocuted

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Two workers were electrocuted in a factory situated in Dalum village, Gajjumata, here on Tuesday.

Police said that the deceased were identified as 40-year-old Sarfraz and 17-year-old Farhan, belonging to Narowal and the same family.

They were working in an embroidery unit when they received severe electric shock from pedestal fan and died on-the-spot. Their bodies were shifted to the dead house of Jinnah Hospital.

Further investigation was underway.

