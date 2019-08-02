Two workers electrocuted to death in Nasirabad

(@FahadShabbir)

NASIRABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Two labourers were electrocuted to death in the precincts of Jhal Magzi area here on Friday.

According to police, two labourers namely Ali Sher and Munir Ahmad were busy on their work at an ice factory in Jhal Magzi area.

Accidentally they touched a live wire and got severe electric shocks.

Rescue team reached the site and shifted them to nearby hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.

Police handed over the bodies to heirs after legal formalities.

Police have registered a case.

Further probe was underway.