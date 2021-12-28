Two workers killed, 21 injured as PPP convoy met accident on Indus Highway

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Two workers of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) were killed and 21 others received injuries when a convoy met an accident on Indus Highway late Monday night while returning back from Garhi Khuda Bux after attending Benazir Bhutto's death anniversary program.Â A convoy of Golimar area of Karachi met with an accident on Indus Highway near Manjhind town of district Jamshoro, as a result of which two PPP workers were killed and 21 others were injured.

Maula Bakhsh Baloch, a senior party worker from Golimar and his associate were among those who lost their lives while 23 party workers were injured and shifted to Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad for medical aid.

The Medical Superintendent LU hospital Dr Mubashir Kolachi, Director Admin Abdul Sattar Jatoi and specialist doctors also reached the hospital and provided medical aid to the injured while Deputy Commissioner Fawad Ghaffar Soomro and District Health Officer Dr Lala Jaffar also visited the hospital to inquire after health of the injured PPP workers and ensured provision of best possible medical treatment to them.