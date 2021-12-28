UrduPoint.com

Two Workers Killed, 21 Injured As PPP Convoy Met Accident On Indus Highway

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 02:30 PM

Two workers killed, 21 injured as PPP convoy met accident on Indus Highway

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Two workers of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) were killed and 21 others received injuries when a convoy met an accident on Indus Highway late Monday night while returning back from Garhi Khuda Bux after attending Benazir Bhutto's death anniversary program.Â A convoy of Golimar area of Karachi met with an accident on Indus Highway near Manjhind town of district Jamshoro, as a result of which two PPP workers were killed and 21 others were injured.

Maula Bakhsh Baloch, a senior party worker from Golimar and his associate were among those who lost their lives while 23 party workers were injured and shifted to Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad for medical aid.

The Medical Superintendent LU hospital Dr Mubashir Kolachi, Director Admin Abdul Sattar Jatoi and specialist doctors also reached the hospital and provided medical aid to the injured while Deputy Commissioner Fawad Ghaffar Soomro and District Health Officer Dr Lala Jaffar also visited the hospital to inquire after health of the injured PPP workers and ensured provision of best possible medical treatment to them.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Accident Injured Benazir Bhutto Hyderabad Jamshoro Jatoi From Best Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Global interest in Dubai International Sports Conf ..

Global interest in Dubai International Sports Conference and Lewandowski-Mbappe ..

24 minutes ago
 Canada's COVID-19 cases surpass 2 mln

Canada's COVID-19 cases surpass 2 mln

2 minutes ago
 Ehsaas programme benefits 36000 women in district

Ehsaas programme benefits 36000 women in district

2 minutes ago
 Turkey confirms 26,099 daily COVID-19 cases

Turkey confirms 26,099 daily COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago
 Ex India cricket captain Ganguly hospitalised with ..

Ex India cricket captain Ganguly hospitalised with Covid

2 minutes ago
 Several mountain routes closed by winter storm in ..

Several mountain routes closed by winter storm in U.S. California

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.