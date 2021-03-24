Two workers killed as factory gutted

Two workers died from suffocation due to a fire erupted in a garments factory on Ravi Road here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Two workers died from suffocation due to a fire erupted in a garments factory on Ravi Road here on Wednesday.

The police said the both workers were sleeping in a room when the fire broke out in the factory.

On information, the Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot and started rescue operation.

The firefighters succeeded to control the fire after hectic efforts. They also took out the bodies of the workers namely Muhammad Awais, 21, and Mehran, 18, from the site.

The valuables, including garments worth thousands of rupees, were reduced to ashes inthe incident while the cause of the fire could not be ascertained.