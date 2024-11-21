Two workers killed Mohmand marble mine landslide

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) A landslide at a marble mine in Mohmand area of Pindiali Tehsil, Dwezai, claimed the lives of two workers, highlighting safety concerns in the mining industry.

The deceased, identified as Bahadur Khan and Muhammad Zaman, were residents of Buner District.

According to police reports, the landslide struck the marble mine on Thursday, burying the two workers under the rubble.

Their bodies, which were severely crushed, were recovered and transported to Yakkaghund Hospital for post-mortem examinations. The police later handed over the remains to the families of the deceased.

Despite the thriving marble mining industry in Mohmand District, there has been a persistent lack of safety measures for workers.

The hazardous conditions have resulted in numerous fatalities and injuries over the years.

Local residents and workers have repeatedly criticized the Mineral Department and other relevant authorities for failing to implement necessary safety protocols.

Concerned citizens have called on higher authorities to take immediate action to ensure the safety and well-being of workers in the marble mines.