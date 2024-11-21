Two Workers Killed Mohmand Marble Mine Landslide
Umer Jamshaid Published November 21, 2024 | 04:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) A landslide at a marble mine in Mohmand area of Pindiali Tehsil, Dwezai, claimed the lives of two workers, highlighting safety concerns in the mining industry.
The deceased, identified as Bahadur Khan and Muhammad Zaman, were residents of Buner District.
According to police reports, the landslide struck the marble mine on Thursday, burying the two workers under the rubble.
Their bodies, which were severely crushed, were recovered and transported to Yakkaghund Hospital for post-mortem examinations. The police later handed over the remains to the families of the deceased.
Despite the thriving marble mining industry in Mohmand District, there has been a persistent lack of safety measures for workers.
The hazardous conditions have resulted in numerous fatalities and injuries over the years.
Local residents and workers have repeatedly criticized the Mineral Department and other relevant authorities for failing to implement necessary safety protocols.
Concerned citizens have called on higher authorities to take immediate action to ensure the safety and well-being of workers in the marble mines.
Recent Stories
Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets
At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II
Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire
Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match
Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..
Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire resolution for Gaza UNSC
Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islamabad, KP amid PTI protest
US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew in bribery, fraud
Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab minister lays foundation-stone of Net Zero Energy Building2 minutes ago
-
Motorway Police M5 foil theft of batteries2 minutes ago
-
Man killed, son injured in road accident2 minutes ago
-
Factory manufacturing fake fertilizer sealed in DI Khan2 minutes ago
-
LDA starts accepting applications for residential plots2 minutes ago
-
Adequate measures afoot improve Churches’ security in DI Khan: SSP2 minutes ago
-
650 litres of adulterated milk discarded in Multan2 minutes ago
-
PM to visit Bahawalpur on Friday2 minutes ago
-
Guidelines issued to prevent accidents during sugarcane harvesting season12 minutes ago
-
Govt takes proactive measures to combat smog in Muzaffargarh12 minutes ago
-
Two modern waiting areas inaugurated at LGH12 minutes ago
-
PHA making efforts to create awareness among public about plantation12 minutes ago