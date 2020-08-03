UrduPoint.com
Two Wounded After Car Overturns Near Khanpur

Mon 03rd August 2020 | 10:40 AM

Two wounded after car overturns near Khanpur

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :At least two persons injuried after an overspeeding car overturned near Khanpur, Rahim Yar Khan road on early Monday morning.

According to rescue sources the accident took place when the speeding car tried to overtake a motorbike and wounded two persons, a private news channel reported.

Rescue officials accompanied by emergency vehicles reached the accident immediately after receiving the information and started rescue operation.

The injured were shifted to Hospital for medical assistance.

More Stories From Pakistan

