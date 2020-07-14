Two-year boy dies of Polio in Lahore

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 14th, 2020) A 26-month old minor boy succumbed to police virus in Lahore, the source said here on Tuesday.

Muhammad Ali, a resident of Ravi Town, lost his life to the disease while undergoing treatment at the Children’s Hospital.

The death took place at the moment when the entire focus of the government authorities was on Coronavirus.

According to the family, the boy suffered a stroke in June and was taken to nearby hospital where he was confirmed to have polio. Later, he was shifted to special unit for treatment of Polio but he could not survive.

The local authorities to larger extend controlled spread of Polio virus in Pakistan.

However, the global polio eradication drive which started in 1988 was now close to eradicating the crippling disease from the world.