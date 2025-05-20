Two-year-old boy drowns in canal

A two-year-old boy tragically drowned in an irrigation canal in Chak No. 117 TDA, Layyah, Rescue 1122 sources confirmed on Monday

Layyah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) A two-year-old boy tragically drowned in an irrigation canal in Chak No. 117 TDA, Layyah, Rescue 1122 sources confirmed on Monday.

The child, identified as Muhammad Ahad, accidentally fell into the canal. Despite immediate rescue efforts, the child could not be saved.

Rescue 1122 personnel recovered the body and handed it over to the family.