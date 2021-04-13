UrduPoint.com
Two-year-old Found Dead In Lahore's Ghaziabad

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 11:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :A two-year-old child was found dead in an empty plot in Lahore's Ghaziabad, the police said on Tuesday.

According to his family, the child had been missing for a day. On Monday, his body was found in an under construction plot in the neighbourhood, a private news channel reported.

Initial investigations by the police revealed the child sustained an injury to his neck. "We have found blood on the stairs leading to the garage of child's house," the investigating officer said.

The victim's family has declined to talk to the police. "It looks like the child was pushed off the roof of the house," the officer added.

The body has been moved to the hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Further investigations were underway.

