UrduPoint.com

Two Years Budgeting Of Haripur University Approved

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 28, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Two years budgeting of Haripur University approved

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :PESHAWAR, May 28 (Pakistan Point news - 28th May, 2022 ): Senate meeting of Haripur University (HU) here on Saturday approved annual budgets of varsity for the years 2021-22 and 2022-23.

Vice Chancellor Haripur varsity, Dr. Muhammad Ayub also briefed the participants about various aspects of budgets. The meeting also approved minutes of last senate meeting.

Meeting held in Governor House was attended by Provincial Minister for Higher education Kamran Bangash, Secretary Higher Education Daud Khan and concerned officials of finance, establishment and Higher Education Department.

Meanwhile, University of Science and Technology (UoS&T) Abbottabad also held its Senate meeting in Governor House, Peshawar. The meeting was chaired by Higher Education Minister Kamran Bangash.

The meeting discussed priorities of the budget and approved in principal the budget of varsity for the year 2022-23. The university administration was also directed to remove concerns of members relating to budget proposals.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Peshawar Technology Governor Education Abbottabad Budget Haripur May

Recent Stories

Katrina opens up about anxiety, depression in her ..

Katrina opens up about anxiety, depression in her past life

33 minutes ago
 Justice retired Baqar under consideration for appo ..

Justice retired Baqar under consideration for appointment as new NAB chairman

1 hour ago
 Increase in POL prices will help reducing inflatio ..

Increase in POL prices will help reducing inflation: Miftah

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan angry over party leaders for not mobili ..

Imran Khan angry over party leaders for not mobilizing supporters

2 hours ago
 Pak-China Meeting on Cooperation to manage Forest ..

Pak-China Meeting on Cooperation to manage Forest Fire hazard

3 hours ago
 Trials and Youth Engagement at Bannu Cricket Stadi ..

Trials and Youth Engagement at Bannu Cricket Stadium in collaboration with Zalmi ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.