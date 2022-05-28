Two years budgeting of Haripur University approved

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :PESHAWAR, May 28 (Pakistan Point news - 28th May, 2022 ): Senate meeting of Haripur University (HU) here on Saturday approved annual budgets of varsity for the years 2021-22 and 2022-23.

Vice Chancellor Haripur varsity, Dr. Muhammad Ayub also briefed the participants about various aspects of budgets. The meeting also approved minutes of last senate meeting.

Meeting held in Governor House was attended by Provincial Minister for Higher education Kamran Bangash, Secretary Higher Education Daud Khan and concerned officials of finance, establishment and Higher Education Department.

Meanwhile, University of Science and Technology (UoS&T) Abbottabad also held its Senate meeting in Governor House, Peshawar. The meeting was chaired by Higher Education Minister Kamran Bangash.

The meeting discussed priorities of the budget and approved in principal the budget of varsity for the year 2022-23. The university administration was also directed to remove concerns of members relating to budget proposals.