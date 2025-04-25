Two young boys died near Jhelum river

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

JHELUM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Two young boys hailing from Chitral drowned near Old Pull area located at river Jhelum, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Friday.

According to details, two young boys identified as Mohtesham and Masood, were enjoying swimming in a deep water of Old Pull area when suddenly they lost control over the bodies and drowned.

The Rescue team after receiving reports rushed to the site and recovered the bodies of ill-fated persons.

The bodies were shifted to nearby hospital.