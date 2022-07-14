Two young boys drown in Mangla dam

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) : Two local lads drowned in Mangla dam reservoir in this lake-city of Mirpur Azad Jammu Kashmir on Thursday.

Both of the bodies have been recovered after immediate hectic measures by the local rescue workers and the villagers.

Ill-fated 18-year-old Shahzeb Maqbool s/o Maqbool Hussain Baloch r/o New City Mirpur and Farhad Imtiaz s/o Imtiaz of almost the same age, lost their lives during abortive attempt of swimming at Bohar Colony pocket of the Mangla lake near Sangoat locality of Mirpur city, police said while talking to APP Thursday.

They had gone the lake accompanying four of their friends to enjoy swimming.

Bodies of both of the youth were recovered late this evening for onward handing over to their bereaved families.

Following melting of snow and recent torrential rains at the upper reaches and resultant heavy flow of the water in the rivers falling in Mangla dam, the water level in the country's second largest reservoir is rapidly raising these days.