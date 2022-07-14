UrduPoint.com

Two Young Boys Drown In Mangla Dam

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 14, 2022 | 11:13 PM

Two young boys drown in Mangla dam

Two local lads drowned in Mangla dam reservoir in this lake-city of Mirpur Azad Jammu Kashmir on Thursday

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) : Two local lads drowned in Mangla dam reservoir in this lake-city of Mirpur Azad Jammu Kashmir on Thursday.

Both of the bodies have been recovered after immediate hectic measures by the local rescue workers and the villagers.

Ill-fated 18-year-old Shahzeb Maqbool s/o Maqbool Hussain Baloch r/o New City Mirpur and Farhad Imtiaz s/o Imtiaz of almost the same age, lost their lives during abortive attempt of swimming at Bohar Colony pocket of the Mangla lake near Sangoat locality of Mirpur city, police said while talking to APP Thursday.

They had gone the lake accompanying four of their friends to enjoy swimming.

Bodies of both of the youth were recovered late this evening for onward handing over to their bereaved families.

Following melting of snow and recent torrential rains at the upper reaches and resultant heavy flow of the water in the rivers falling in Mangla dam, the water level in the country's second largest reservoir is rapidly raising these days.

Related Topics

Police Snow Water Dam Jammu Same Mirpur Rains

Recent Stories

Cycling: Tour de France results and standings

Cycling: Tour de France results and standings

48 seconds ago
 Two commit suicide

Two commit suicide

51 seconds ago
 Pelosi Says Democrats Intend to Retain Control of ..

Pelosi Says Democrats Intend to Retain Control of US Congress in November Electi ..

52 seconds ago
 President Alvi has no moral justification to remai ..

President Alvi has no moral justification to remain in office: Irfan Siddiqui

56 seconds ago
 Belgian Foreign Minister Announces Resignation Due ..

Belgian Foreign Minister Announces Resignation Due to Family Reasons

7 minutes ago
 UN Stands Against Any Undemocratic Transfer of Pow ..

UN Stands Against Any Undemocratic Transfer of Power - Spokesperson

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.