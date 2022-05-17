UrduPoint.com

Two Young Boys Killed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 17, 2022 | 07:02 PM

Two young boys were killed when a wall of their house collapsed due to strong wind gusts here in Karna-wali village, Airport Road

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :Two young boys were killed when a wall of their house collapsed due to strong wind gusts here in Karna-wali village, Airport Road.

According to Rescue spokesperson, two boys were standing outside their house when due to strong windstorm the boundery wall of third floor collapsed and the debris fell on them in Karna-wali village.

Nineteen year-old Sheroz and 15-year-old Zubair got killed on the spot. Rescue 1122 team handed over the bodies to the victims' family.

