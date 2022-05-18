Two young boys killed

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Two young boys were killed when a wall of their house collapsed due to strong wind gusts here in Karna-wali village, Airport Road.

According to Rescue spokesperson, two boys were standing outside their house when due to strong windstorm the boundery wall of third floor collapsed and the debris fell on them in Karna-wali village.

Nineteen year-old Sheroz and 15-year-old Zubair got killed on the spot. Rescue 1122 team handed over the bodies to the victims' family.