Two young boys killed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) -:A speeding car crushed two young boys to death near district Jail Bhakker area under the jurisdiction of Sadder Bhakker here on Thursday.

Police spokesman said that Naeem (11), r/o Bhakker city, and Idrees (14), r/o rickshaw stop area, were going to school on foot but while they were crossing a busy road a speeding car crushed them to death. The driver managed to escape from the scene.

Further investigation was under way.