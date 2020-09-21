Two young cousins drown

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SWABI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) ::Two first cousins drowned while bathing in a water channel in Saleem Khan area here on Monday.

Local police spokesman said excavation had caused deep pits in water channels of Saleem Khan that led to drowning of two cousins.

The boys, aging from 8 to 10 years, drowned after jumping into the water, which they thought would not be so deep. Both died after stuffing into deep invisible pits.

Local people retrieved the bodies from the water and shifted them to DHQ Hospital where doctors pronounced both as dead.

Gloomy scenes were witnessed in the area over the death of two young cousins.