Two young girls killed as roof of house cave-in in Dir Lower

Two young sisters were killed when a roof of their house caved in as a result of land sliding due to overnight rain in Dapur village, Lala Qila, Maidan, here on Saturday, police confirmed

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :Two young sisters were killed when a roof of their house caved in as a result of land sliding due to overnight rain in Dapur village, Lala Qila, Maidan, here on Saturday, police confirmed.

According to detail, the roof of the house of a man named Zalmai Khan collapsed in Dapur village, Lal Qala, Maidan area of Lower Dir, which resulted in the death of his 14 year-old and 15-old young daughters came under rubble of their house due to land sliding.

Police also confirmed the death of Zalmai Khan two daughters as the roof of their house caved in when a big mud block during the land sliding due to overnight rain hit, killing two sisters on the stop. The local people soon after started relief operations along with police and recovered the bodies of the daughters of Zalmai Khan. Lal Qila police officials identified the deceased as Birhana Bibi and Sanah Bibi, daughter of Zalmai Khan of Sukna Dapur, Zimdara, Lal Qila.