Two Young Girls Killed In Charsadda Firing

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 02:36 PM

Two young girls killed in Charsadda firing

At least two young girls of the same family were killed when relatives resorted to firing on each other in Mera Tarangzai area of Charsadda district on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :At least two young girls of the same family were killed when relatives resorted to firing on each other in Mera Tarangzai area of Charsadda district on Tuesday.

Police said a dispute on the boundary wall of a house led to firing between two families, as a result of which two young girls of a family were hit by bullets and died on the scene.

Another youth named Imran also sustained injury in the firing.

The attackers managed to escape the scene while the injured youth Imran said they were still in the area and his family was in danger of being attacked again.

He appealed to the government and police officers to provide security to his family and arrested the accused involved.

