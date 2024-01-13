Two Young Man Killed In Encounter
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 13, 2024 | 09:57 PM
The police have shot dead 2 suspects and injured one in 2 separate encounters in the limits of the City police station and Naseem Nagar check post of Qasimabad police station
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) The police have shot dead 2 suspects and injured one in 2 separate encounters in the limits of the City police station and Naseem Nagar check post of Qasimabad police station.
The police spokesman informed here on Saturday that the City police were engaged in an exchange of fire by 2 armed suspects who were being chased near Puqqa Qila Chowk.
He claimed that during the firing both the suspect sustained fatal gunshots which were fired by the police as one of them died on the spot and the other succumbed to his wounds in the hospital.
According to him, Imran Chandio, son of Deedar Chandio, was killed on the spot and Ali Hassan alias Dilbar son of Muhammad Yousuf Malik died later in the hospital.
Both the slain suspects were in their early 20s and they lived in the Lalu Lashari area with their parents.
He said following the encounter 2 citizens, Iqbal and Tauseef, approached the City police and informed that they were robbed allegedly by the same 2 robbers some hours before the encounter.
Both the slain suspect and the injured were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) where the postmortem was also conducted.
Meanwhile, the families of both Chandio and Malik alleged that their sons had been killed in a fake encounter.
Khadim Hussain Chandio said that Chandio was a high school student who also drove a minivan as a driver.
According to him, both the friends were going to Makki Shah area to drop off one of their friends and that the parents last spoke to them around 11 pm on Friday.
The parents of both slain young men demanded impartial inquiry and arrest and punishment for the policemen for killing innocent persons.
In another encounter, the Naseem Nagar police shot and injured a suspect before arresting him near the protective embankment of the river Indus.
The spokesman claimed that the police signaled 2 suspects riding on a motorbike to stop but they tried to escape by opening fire on the police.
He added that one of the suspects, later identified as Shareef Solangi, sustained a gunshot to his leg and was arrested but his accomplice managed to escape.
The police shifted the injured suspect to the LUH for the surgery.
The spokesman said the police were checking the previous criminal record of Solangi.
Recent Stories
Financial support for journalist facing emergency situations on cards: Caretaker ..
Kashmir Freedom Movement activist Abdul Hamid Nizami remembered on his 25th deat ..
CM KP assures steps for promotion of squash in KP
Health minister promises more medical facilities in govt hospitals
Progress of development schemes of South Punjab reviewed
Community policing can play vital role in crime prevention: DIG Hazara
PPP to introduce dynamic economic plan: Bilawal
National exhibition of paintings begins
ISSI holds event marking Global Day of Action for Gaza
IGP visits under-construction Police Khidmat Markaz
LHC dismisses petition against acceptance of Nawaz papers
Islamabad Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IWCCI) delegation visits F ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Financial support for journalist facing emergency situations on cards: Caretaker Sindh Information M ..44 seconds ago
-
Kashmir Freedom Movement activist Abdul Hamid Nizami remembered on his 25th death anniversary47 seconds ago
-
Health minister promises more medical facilities in govt hospitals38 seconds ago
-
Progress of development schemes of South Punjab reviewed40 seconds ago
-
Community policing can play vital role in crime prevention: DIG Hazara42 seconds ago
-
PPP to introduce dynamic economic plan: Bilawal19 minutes ago
-
National exhibition of paintings begins18 minutes ago
-
ISSI holds event marking Global Day of Action for Gaza18 minutes ago
-
IGP visits under-construction Police Khidmat Markaz18 minutes ago
-
LHC dismisses petition against acceptance of Nawaz papers18 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inspects revamping of PIC25 minutes ago
-
LHC allows Parvez Elahi's wife to contest elections from two constituencies25 minutes ago