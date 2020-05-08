UrduPoint.com
Two Young Men Drown In KB Feeder Canal

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 07:56 PM

Two young men drowned to death while swimming in KB Feeder Canal in Jamshoro district on Friday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Two young men drowned to death while swimming in KB Feeder Canal in Jamshoro district on Friday.

According to the police, the dead bodies of the drowned 20 years old Umar Masood Pathan and 19 years old Ahsaanzeb Masood Pathan, both relative, could not be found till the evening.

The SHO Kotri police station Asad Parehar told that the two jumped in the canal near the shrine of Salahuddin Baba (RA) in Kotri.They were residents of Khanzada Colony of Kotri town.

Despite the district administration's ban on swimming in the Indus river and the KB Feeder Canal the local people flout the band and risk their lives.

