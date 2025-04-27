Two Young Men Drowned In Canal
Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2025 | 07:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Two young men were drowned while swimming in the Phuleli canal here on Sunday, an official of Rescue 1122 informed.
According to him, 18 years old Jalal and 17 years old Waseem were pulled out dead by their divers near Tando Yousuf.
He told that the dead bodies were later shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for medico legal formalities.
Both of the deceased were cousins who lived in Latifabad SITE and Hazara Colony areas.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025
Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans
Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’
IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..
PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression
SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security
Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM
From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics
BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Wind of political change starts in KP; India can't stop Pak waters unilaterally: Engr Amir Muqam51 seconds ago
-
French artist mesmerises Lahore in cross-cultural celebration at Alhamra55 seconds ago
-
Western laid down world order is dying, to emerge a new one: Mushahid Hussain57 seconds ago
-
CM lauds security forces' operation against Khawarij1 minute ago
-
Two young men drowned in canal1 minute ago
-
New DC Sialkot assumes charge1 minute ago
-
5,400-litre milk, 3,800-kg meat discarded11 minutes ago
-
President lauds security forces for foiling intrusion from Afghanistan11 minutes ago
-
146 POs, 263 court absconders arrested11 minutes ago
-
Advisor Sardar Ehsan condemns Indian propaganda against Pakistan21 minutes ago
-
Khurram Ghayas becomes new president of PHCBA41 minutes ago
-
Young man commits suicide in Mansehra’s Aurangabad area41 minutes ago