Two young men drowned in canal

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Two young men were drowned while swimming in the Phuleli canal here on Sunday, an official of Rescue 1122 informed.

According to him, 18 years old Jalal and 17 years old Waseem were pulled out dead by their divers near Tando Yousuf.

He told that the dead bodies were later shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for medico legal formalities.

Both of the deceased were cousins who lived in Latifabad SITE and Hazara Colony areas.