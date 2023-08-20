Open Menu

Two Young Men Drowned In Indus River

Umer Jamshaid Published August 20, 2023 | 09:30 PM

Two young men drowned in Indus River

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :Three young men drowned while swimming in the Indus River, which is in the low flood, near Latifabad here on Sunday.

The police said the bodies of 2 of them, identified as 16 years old Muhammad Atif and 18 years old Muhammad Azaan, were fished out by the local divers with the help of a team of Rescue-1122.

However, the body of the third drowned young man, 17 years old Muhammad Hassan, could not be found till sunset.

Related Topics

Police Flood Young Man Sunday

Recent Stories

Spain snatch 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup title

Spain snatch 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup title

38 minutes ago
 Youth unleash creativity in Sharjah&#039;s inspiri ..

Youth unleash creativity in Sharjah&#039;s inspiring summer programme

2 hours ago
 EDIT ERC inaugurates housing project in Syria

EDIT ERC inaugurates housing project in Syria

3 hours ago
 Dubai Youth Council organises Youth Circle to disc ..

Dubai Youth Council organises Youth Circle to discuss vital sustainability issue ..

4 hours ago
 Head of Ethiopian community commends depth of Emir ..

Head of Ethiopian community commends depth of Emirati-Ethiopian friendship, coop ..

5 hours ago
 Messi magic lifts Inter Miami to Leagues Cup title

Messi magic lifts Inter Miami to Leagues Cup title

5 hours ago
UAE Field Hospital in Chad, a new milestone in UAE ..

UAE Field Hospital in Chad, a new milestone in UAE&#039;s bright record of givin ..

7 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Hungarian President on he ..

UAE leaders congratulate Hungarian President on her country&#039;s National Day

8 hours ago
 DP World teams up with Dubai Cares to get 7,000 ch ..

DP World teams up with Dubai Cares to get 7,000 children ready for school

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 August 2023

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2023

13 hours ago
 Bellingham leads Real Madrid to victory over UD Al ..

Bellingham leads Real Madrid to victory over UD Almería in LaLiga

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan