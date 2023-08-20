Two young men drowned in Indus River

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :Three young men drowned while swimming in the Indus River, which is in the low flood, near Latifabad here on Sunday.

The police said the bodies of 2 of them, identified as 16 years old Muhammad Atif and 18 years old Muhammad Azaan, were fished out by the local divers with the help of a team of Rescue-1122.

However, the body of the third drowned young man, 17 years old Muhammad Hassan, could not be found till sunset.