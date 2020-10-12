Two young men killed in road accident

UrduPoint.com
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 07:21 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Two young men were killed in a fatal collision between a motorcycle and a car near village Binnaan, Satrah Daska tehsil, here on Monday.

According to Rescue-1122, Ameer Hamza and Bilal, both 16-year-old, were killed when a speeding car hit their motorcycle.

The rescuers shifted the bodies to local hospital for autopsy. Police are investigating.

