Two young officers of Rescue 1122 assume positions at District office Dera

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022 ) :Two young officers of Rescue 1122 including Emergency Officers Naumanullah Marwat and Nauman Khan on Saturday assumed their positions in the district office of Rescue 1122 Dera Ismail Khan.

After passing out from the Emergency Services academy (Lahore), both the officers assumed their positions in the district office where District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Kamal Shah and Emergency Officer Fazal Manan welcomed and congratulated them for their first posting in a city having historical, cultural and geographical importance.

After taking charge of the post, Naumanullah Marwat visited Rescue 1122 Command Control, Station 11, while Nauman Khan visited Rescue 1122 Station 55 established in sub-division Darazinda.

Nauman Khan also inspected the under construction Rescue Station in Darazinda.

During their respective visits, both the officers inspected all the emergency records including the attendance register, station register in the control rooms and stations.

They expressed satisfaction over the service delivery.