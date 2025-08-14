Open Menu

Two Young Siblings Drown

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2025 | 01:56 AM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) A heart-wrenching incident occurred in Fatehjang on Wednesday when two young siblings tragically drowned in a mini dam while bathing. According to the sources of rescue 1122 and police sources, 9-year-old Jasim Khan and his 13-year-old brother Zohaib Khan went to Sher Khan dam for a swim.

Jasim lost control and started drowning, prompting Zohaib to attempt a rescue, which ultimately led to his own demise.

Rescue 1122 divers launched a search operation and retrieved the bodies of the two siblings. The bodies were later handed over to the family for burial. The police registered a case and initiated further investigation into the incident.

