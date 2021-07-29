Two younger brothers drowned in rainwater pool in Zhob

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Two younger brothers drowned in a pool of rainwater while taking bath in it near Wilma area of Zhob district on Thursday.

According to Levies sources, the both victims were taking bath in a pond of rainwater when they drowned into it.

On information Local rescue team reached the site and took out the bodies from the pond and shifted them to nearby Hospital. The both victims are reported to be eight and ten years old by Hospital sources.