Open Menu

Two Youngsters Abducted Over Legal Feud

Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Two youngsters abducted over legal feud

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) In Jatoi, two youngsters were abducted at gunpoint due to a lingering dispute over a legal case.

According to police sources, Abdul Majeed reported police that his son Samiullah and his nephew Hafiz Muhammad Adnan were on their way to offer prayers when four armed men — Muhammad Bilal, Muhammad Abu Bakar, Muhammad Yousaf and Muhammad Nasir — intercepted them and forcibly abducted them.

The victims were allegedly taken to a secluded location, physically assaulted and locked in a room by the suspects.

Taking action on the complaint, Jatoi Police launched an immediate operation, successfully rescuing the abducted youths and arresting all four kidnappers. A case has been registered under Section 365 of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of Abdul Majeed.

APP/amj

Recent Stories

Municipal Council of Dibba Al Hisn discusses borde ..

Municipal Council of Dibba Al Hisn discusses border crossings

46 minutes ago
 Canada imposes 25 per cent retaliatory tariffs on ..

Canada imposes 25 per cent retaliatory tariffs on imports of US vehicles

54 minutes ago
 PSL 10th edition: Fakhar Zaman resumes batting at ..

PSL 10th edition: Fakhar Zaman resumes batting at Lahore Qalandars’ nets after ..

1 hour ago
 Department of Health – Abu Dhabi hosts inaugural ..

Department of Health – Abu Dhabi hosts inaugural Healthy Longevity Innovation ..

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi University surpasses 4,000 research publ ..

Abu Dhabi University surpasses 4,000 research publications in International Scop ..

3 hours ago
 AIM Congress 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi on Monday

AIM Congress 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi on Monday

3 hours ago
WALEE launches a 75 million-user streaming network ..

WALEE launches a 75 million-user streaming network for HBL PSL X — the largest ..

3 hours ago
 Cultural Foundation organises exhibition of contem ..

Cultural Foundation organises exhibition of contemporary Malaysian art on April ..

4 hours ago
 School timings changed in Lahore ahead of PSL 10th ..

School timings changed in Lahore ahead of PSL 10th edition

4 hours ago
 Scientists develop world’s smallest injectable, ..

Scientists develop world’s smallest injectable, dissolvable pacemaker

4 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz takes notice of cut in private Hajj quo ..

PM Shehbaz takes notice of cut in private Hajj quota

4 hours ago
 PSX reaches all-time high with 120,282.52 points

PSX reaches all-time high with 120,282.52 points

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan