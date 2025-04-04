Two Youngsters Abducted Over Legal Feud
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) In Jatoi, two youngsters were abducted at gunpoint due to a lingering dispute over a legal case.
According to police sources, Abdul Majeed reported police that his son Samiullah and his nephew Hafiz Muhammad Adnan were on their way to offer prayers when four armed men — Muhammad Bilal, Muhammad Abu Bakar, Muhammad Yousaf and Muhammad Nasir — intercepted them and forcibly abducted them.
The victims were allegedly taken to a secluded location, physically assaulted and locked in a room by the suspects.
Taking action on the complaint, Jatoi Police launched an immediate operation, successfully rescuing the abducted youths and arresting all four kidnappers. A case has been registered under Section 365 of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of Abdul Majeed.
