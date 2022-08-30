UrduPoint.com

Two Youngsters Crushed To Death, Another Injured

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 30, 2022 | 01:10 PM

Two youngsters crushed to death, another injured

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Two youngsters were crushed to death while another sustained serious injuries in a collision between motorcycle and a speeding car at Dakota-Melsi road on Tuesday.

According to police sources, Muhammad Asif along with his friends Muhammad Salman and Arsalan, residents of Village 195/WB, were going to city on motorcycle when a speeding car collided with their motorbike near Dakota-Melsi road.

Resultantly, Muhammad Asif and Muhammad Salman died at the spot while Arsalan sustained serious injuries.

The bodies and the injured have been shifted to the nearby hospital from where injured Arsalan was referred to Nishtar Hospital, Multan due to critical condition, however, the police concerned have started investigations.

