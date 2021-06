MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Two young motorcyclists died following an accident near 17-Kasi, Vehari-Multan road, on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122, the motorcycle collided with a truck. Two youngster namely Farhan (21) son of Jafar Ali and Muhammad Aadil (17) son of Muhammad Aslam died in the mishap. The dead bodies were shifted to hospital.