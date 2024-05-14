Open Menu

Two Youngsters Die In Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Two youngsters die in road accident

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Two youngsters crushed to death after their motorcycles collided head on and in the meantime another tractor trolley crushed the both motorcyclists, near Head Nau Bahar, on Monday late night.

According to Rescue 1122, the deceased are identified as Tanveer (29) son of Shabbir , resident of Chowk Shehbaz and Aman Ullah (18) son of Muhammad Nawaz resident of Nag Shah. Another youngster named Hassan son of Azhar, resident of Deenpur also sustained injuries in the mishap. Police concerned is starting investigation of the incident.

Related Topics

Police Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Nadia Khan reveals decade-long struggle in first m ..

Nadia Khan reveals decade-long struggle in first marriage

43 minutes ago
 Punjab CM orders to supply of clean drinking water ..

Punjab CM orders to supply of clean drinking water to public

1 hour ago
 Pakistan expected playing XI against Ireland in th ..

Pakistan expected playing XI against Ireland in third T20I match

2 hours ago
 SC directs Punjab govt to make arrangements for Im ..

SC directs Punjab govt to make arrangements for Imran Khan’s appearance via vi ..

2 hours ago
 Awam Express meets Tractor-Trolley near Raiwind

Awam Express meets Tractor-Trolley near Raiwind

3 hours ago
 Ishaq Dar, Liu Jianchao discuss longstanding coope ..

Ishaq Dar, Liu Jianchao discuss longstanding cooperation b/w Pakistan, China

5 hours ago
Journalist Safety Training Workshop Commences at F ..

Journalist Safety Training Workshop Commences at FCCU

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Avicenna Medical College unveils facts behind ‘s ..

Avicenna Medical College unveils facts behind ‘staged protest’

16 hours ago
 Germany eyes huge party as it hosts Euro 2024 amid ..

Germany eyes huge party as it hosts Euro 2024 amid global turmoil

16 hours ago
 Khawaja Asif foresees economic stability ahead.

Khawaja Asif foresees economic stability ahead.

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan