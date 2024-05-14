Two Youngsters Die In Road Accident
Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2024 | 03:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Two youngsters crushed to death after their motorcycles collided head on and in the meantime another tractor trolley crushed the both motorcyclists, near Head Nau Bahar, on Monday late night.
According to Rescue 1122, the deceased are identified as Tanveer (29) son of Shabbir , resident of Chowk Shehbaz and Aman Ullah (18) son of Muhammad Nawaz resident of Nag Shah. Another youngster named Hassan son of Azhar, resident of Deenpur also sustained injuries in the mishap. Police concerned is starting investigation of the incident.
