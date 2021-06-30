Two youngsters die in road mishap

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Two youngsters were killed after collision between motorcycles near 102/10-R on Tuesday night.

According to details, two motorcycles collided with each other due to lack of head light near 102/10-R. As a result, the riders of both bikers died on the spot.

The deceased were identified as Mohammed Mohsin and Ali Khan. The bodies were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters hospital.