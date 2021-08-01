Two youngsters die in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :Two youngsters died in road mishap as their motorcycle was hit by a speeding car at Head Muhammadwala in district Muzaffargarh.

According to Rescue 1122, two youngsters namely Yousuf and Pappo were heading to somewhere on motorcycle.

All of a sudden, their motorcycle was hit by speeding car, near Head Muhammadwala. Resultantly, the both died. Rescue 1122 handed over dead bodies to the heirs. The driver of the car managed to flee.

Muzaffargarh police is investigating the incident.