UrduPoint.com

Two Youngsters Die In Road Mishap

Sumaira FH 30 seconds ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 03:40 PM

Two youngsters die in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :Two youngsters died in road mishap as their motorcycle was hit by a speeding car at Head Muhammadwala in district Muzaffargarh.

According to Rescue 1122, two youngsters namely Yousuf and Pappo were heading to somewhere on motorcycle.

All of a sudden, their motorcycle was hit by speeding car, near Head Muhammadwala. Resultantly, the both died. Rescue 1122 handed over dead bodies to the heirs. The driver of the car managed to flee.

Muzaffargarh police is investigating the incident.

Related Topics

Dead Police Driver Road Car Died Muzaffargarh Rescue 1122 All

Recent Stories

Mubadala Petroleum launches 2020 Sustainability Re ..

Mubadala Petroleum launches 2020 Sustainability Report

25 minutes ago
 UAE announces 1,519 new COVID-19 cases, 1,466 reco ..

UAE announces 1,519 new COVID-19 cases, 1,466 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 ho ..

25 minutes ago
 Ajman Tourism launches second edition of &#039;You ..

Ajman Tourism launches second edition of &#039;Your Joyful Summer Staycation&#03 ..

26 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempt to target Khami ..

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempt to target Khamis Mushait with booby-trapped d ..

40 minutes ago
 Strategic growth of ADNOC Logistics &amp; Services ..

Strategic growth of ADNOC Logistics &amp; Services critical enabler of UAE energ ..

1 hour ago
 100% remote litigation in Abu Dhabi Courts reflect ..

100% remote litigation in Abu Dhabi Courts reflects administrative, technical re ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.