Two youngsters die in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :At least two youngsters were killed as a mini truck hit a standing motorcycle near Riazabad Adda.

According to Rescue officials, a speeding mini truck coming from Chowk Azam hit a standing motorcycle in front of a vegetable shop near Riazabad Adda chowk Azam.

As a result, the motorcycle rider named Shakil Ahmad s/o Abdul Hameed and his friend Muhammad Anwar s/o Alam Din died on the spot. The driver of the mini truck managed to escape from there.

Patrolling police and Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to THQ Hospital Chowk Sarwar Shaheed. The incident took place due to over speeding of the truck and carelessness.

Police took the truck into custody and started legal action into the incident.