Open Menu

Two Youngsters Die In Road Mishap

Sumaira FH Published August 27, 2023 | 09:20 PM

Two youngsters die in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :At least two youngsters were killed as a mini truck hit a standing motorcycle near Riazabad Adda.

According to Rescue officials, a speeding mini truck coming from Chowk Azam hit a standing motorcycle in front of a vegetable shop near Riazabad Adda chowk Azam.

As a result, the motorcycle rider named Shakil Ahmad s/o Abdul Hameed and his friend Muhammad Anwar s/o Alam Din died on the spot. The driver of the mini truck managed to escape from there.

Patrolling police and Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to THQ Hospital Chowk Sarwar Shaheed. The incident took place due to over speeding of the truck and carelessness.

Police took the truck into custody and started legal action into the incident.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Driver Died Rescue 1122 From Mini

Recent Stories

Dubai 10X receives 79 proposals from 33 government ..

Dubai 10X receives 79 proposals from 33 government entities

1 hour ago
 Emirati Women are key partners in ongoing national ..

Emirati Women are key partners in ongoing national efforts to create a sustainab ..

2 hours ago
 Emirati Women’s Day is reminder of role of count ..

Emirati Women’s Day is reminder of role of country&#039;s wise leadership and ..

2 hours ago
 Emirati humanitarian team continues distributing f ..

Emirati humanitarian team continues distributing food parcels in Amdjarass, Chad

4 hours ago
 Ministry of Health and Prevention launches Back-to ..

Ministry of Health and Prevention launches Back-to-School health awareness campa ..

5 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Moldova on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Moldova on Independence Day

5 hours ago
Fatima bint Mubarak launches National Strategy for ..

Fatima bint Mubarak launches National Strategy for Empowerment of Emirati Women ..

7 hours ago
 UAE to celebrate &#039;Emirati Women&#039;s Day&#0 ..

UAE to celebrate &#039;Emirati Women&#039;s Day&#039; on Monday

8 hours ago
 Mariam Almheiri: Declaring International Day of Cl ..

Mariam Almheiri: Declaring International Day of Clean Energy inspires countries ..

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2023

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2023

13 hours ago
 Malen rescues point for disappointing Dortmund at ..

Malen rescues point for disappointing Dortmund at Bochum

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan