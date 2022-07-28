Two youngsters die in separate mishaps

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Two youngsters died in two separate mishaps reported in the district on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, 18-year old Muhammad Shahbaz drowned while bathing in the PI-link canal.

Rescue divers recovered the body and handed over to heirs.

In another incident, a 17-year old youngster, resident of village 457/EB, was repairing the ceiling fan when he received electric shock and died on the spot, Rescue 1122 sources added.