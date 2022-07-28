UrduPoint.com

Two Youngsters Die In Separate Mishaps

Sumaira FH Published July 28, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Two youngsters die in separate mishaps

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Two youngsters died in two separate mishaps reported in the district on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, 18-year old Muhammad Shahbaz drowned while bathing in the PI-link canal.

Rescue divers recovered the body and handed over to heirs.

In another incident, a 17-year old youngster, resident of village 457/EB, was repairing the ceiling fan when he received electric shock and died on the spot, Rescue 1122 sources added.

Related Topics

Died Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Shaniera speaks out in favor of falling in love la ..

Shaniera speaks out in favor of falling in love late in life

9 minutes ago
 Test series draws as Sri Lanka beats Pakistan in 2 ..

Test series draws as Sri Lanka beats Pakistan in 2nd Test

30 minutes ago
 Zardari tests positive for Covid-19

Zardari tests positive for Covid-19

53 minutes ago
 PM announces to enhance compensation to monsoon, f ..

PM announces to enhance compensation to monsoon, flood affectees

60 minutes ago
 vivo Y55 Astonishes Pakistani Tech Experts with It ..

Vivo Y55 Astonishes Pakistani Tech Experts with Its Long Battery Life

4 hours ago
 Chad Signs the Statute of the Islamic Organization ..

Chad Signs the Statute of the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS)

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.