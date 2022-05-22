UrduPoint.com

Two Youngsters Die, One Hurt In Road Mishap

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2022 | 01:30 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :Two motorcyclists crushed under truck to death and another sustained injuries while overtaking near Nishat overhead bridge on Sunday.

According to Rescue officials, three youngsters riding on motorcycle were going home after working in shoes factory and suddenly a truck ran over them while overtaking.

As a result, Zubair and Osama Bilal died on the spot while Ali sustained injuries.

The injured was shifted to district headquarters hospital while the bodies also shifted for autopsy.

The deceased were hailing from Mahgay wali bridge Khanewal.

