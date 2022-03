Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :Two young bike-riders killed, one injured in truck-motorcycle collision near Radio Pakistan Chowk in Skardu.

The deceased were identified as 11-year-old Abbas and 12-year-old Zoaib, both residents of Rondu.

The truck driver has managed to escape from the scene after hitting the bikers.

Police have registered a case and started investigations.