Two youngsters died in road accidents

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Two teenager motorcyclists were killed in two separate road accidents here Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122, Anees, a14-year old was riding a motorcycle when a dumper hit him near Kaloo Khan on Mardan-Swabi road.

As a result, ill-fated Anees died on the spot and the Rescue 1122 medical team shifted the body for autopsy to Kaloo Khan hospital.

In another accident, Ziaullah met an accident at Bal Banda village within limits of Yar Hussain police station and died on the spot when he was riding a motorcycle.