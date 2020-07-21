Two youngsters died of electric shock

(@FahadShabbir)

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Two youngsters died after they receive severe electric shock during rain, at Karkhana bazaar, here on Tuesday.

According to hospital sources, the deceased youngsters are identified as Rao Tayyib and Muhammad Sajid.

They both were friends. They were opening a shop when they received severe electric shock as the current was flowing in shutter of the shop. The sudden death of the two youngsters saddened citizens. The both deceased youngsters were laid to rest at ancestral graveyards.