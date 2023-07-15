Open Menu

Two Youngsters Drown In River Ravi

Umer Jamshaid Published July 15, 2023 | 09:30 PM

Two youngsters drown in River Ravi

Two youngsters drowned in River Ravi, near here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :Two youngsters drowned in River Ravi, near here on Saturday.

Police said that the both were taking bath in the river when suddenly drowned. On information, Rescue 1122 reached the spot and started rescue operation. The rescuers succeeded to trace the bodies and later handed over to their families. The drowned youngsters had been identified as Ahmad s/o Azeem (19) and Abdullah s/o Amjad (20).

Related Topics

Bath Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

ADEK, India’s Ministry of Education partner to e ..

ADEK, India’s Ministry of Education partner to establish first IIT-Delhi inter ..

6 minutes ago
 England star Rice completes British record transfe ..

England star Rice completes British record transfer to Arsenal

5 minutes ago
 LWMC CEO for improving compost's quality

LWMC CEO for improving compost's quality

5 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Crown Prince bids farewell to Prime Mini ..

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince bids farewell to Prime Minister of India as he concludes ..

37 minutes ago
 Karisma’s son faces criticism for refusing to po ..

Karisma’s son faces criticism for refusing to pose with mother

37 minutes ago
 DC reviews arrangements for Muharram ul Haram

DC reviews arrangements for Muharram ul Haram

11 minutes ago
Govt working to increase gas prices to fulfill IMF ..

Govt working to increase gas prices to fulfill IMF demand: Sources

58 minutes ago
 Up to 20% of Kiev's Weapons Destroyed or Damaged i ..

Up to 20% of Kiev's Weapons Destroyed or Damaged in First 2 Weeks of Offensive - ..

11 minutes ago
 Special Assistant to Caretaker Chief Minister on L ..

Special Assistant to Caretaker Chief Minister on Labour, Malik Mehar Elahi aide ..

11 minutes ago
 CJP calls for action on population management to s ..

CJP calls for action on population management to secure resilient future

1 hour ago
 Disneyland Paris Says Organized Largest Drone Show ..

Disneyland Paris Says Organized Largest Drone Show in Europe on France's Bastill ..

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan denounces permission for desecration of T ..

Pakistan denounces permission for desecration of Torah, Bible in Sweden

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan