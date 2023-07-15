Two youngsters drown in River Ravi

Two youngsters drowned in River Ravi, near here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :Two youngsters drowned in River Ravi, near here on Saturday.

Police said that the both were taking bath in the river when suddenly drowned. On information, Rescue 1122 reached the spot and started rescue operation. The rescuers succeeded to trace the bodies and later handed over to their families. The drowned youngsters had been identified as Ahmad s/o Azeem (19) and Abdullah s/o Amjad (20).