Two Youngsters Drown Into River Chenab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 06:00 PM

Two youngsters drown into river Chenab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :Two youngsters drowned into the river Chenab while taking bath near Gagrah Naseerwala here on Monday afternoon.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, Rescue control room received a call that two youngsters drowned into river Chenab while taking bath, the body of one was recovered by local people, but the other was still missing.

Rescue teams rushed to the spot and started search operation near Gaghra and fished out the other body.

The deceased were identified as 22 years old Waseem s/o Ghulam Mustafa resident of Nadirabad and 18 years old Reehan s/o Muhammad Rafiq.

