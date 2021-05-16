Two youngsters drown into river Chenab while crossing

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Two youngsters drowned into river Chenab while crossing it near Bosan Wali Jhoke on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, the control room received a call that two youngsters aging 20 years drowned into deep water while crossing river Chenab.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the scene and started search operation.

The Rescue teams fished out the bodies of both youngsters from the river.