Two youngsters drowned in Pihur Canal

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) ::Two youngsters drowned while taking bath in Pihur High Level Canal here on Wednesday.

According to police, two youngsters while bathing in Pihur Canal drifted towards mainstream. They tried to come out but drowned due to speedy flow of water.

Later, their bodies were recovered by local divers and shifted to Topi Hospital, where one youngster was identified as Muhammad Yousaf, a resident of Malik Abad Gadoon.