Two youngsters drowns in River Indus

D I KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) ::Two youngsters drowned on Friday within the limits of Teshsil Purwa while swimming in River Indus without any safety gears.

According to details, two youngsters of Ramak area who were bathing in River Indus near Samokhe village of Teshsil Purwar were swept away by gushing waves.

Soon after the incident, Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the spot and started efforts to recover missing bodies with the help of locals.

Bodies of youngster identified as Anwar and Khalil have not been recovered till filing of report.