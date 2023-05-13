Two youngsters found dead mysteriously in Kot Addu.

(@FahadShabbir)

Two youngsters were found dead mysteriously at village Janno in the limits of Daira Deen Panah Police Station in Kot Addu on Saturday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :Two youngsters were found dead mysteriously at village Janno in the limits of Daira Deen Panah Police Station in Kot Addu on Saturday.

According to police sources, two youngsters namely Umar (15) and Ashraf (27) had bullet injuries to their heads.

The police are investigating the incident whether they were shot dead or committed suicide.

Police did a forensic of the site and collected some evidence.

The cause of death will be ascertained after a thorough investigation, said Police.