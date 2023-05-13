UrduPoint.com

Two Youngsters Found Dead Mysteriously In Kot Addu.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2023 | 07:15 PM

Two youngsters found dead mysteriously in Kot Addu.

Two youngsters were found dead mysteriously at village Janno in the limits of Daira Deen Panah Police Station in Kot Addu on Saturday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :Two youngsters were found dead mysteriously at village Janno in the limits of Daira Deen Panah Police Station in Kot Addu on Saturday.

According to police sources, two youngsters namely Umar (15) and Ashraf (27) had bullet injuries to their heads.

The police are investigating the incident whether they were shot dead or committed suicide.

Police did a forensic of the site and collected some evidence.

The cause of death will be ascertained after a thorough investigation, said Police.

Related Topics

Dead Police Police Station Suicide Kot Addu SITE

Recent Stories

DC visits zoo, directs to improve cleanliness

DC visits zoo, directs to improve cleanliness

7 minutes ago
 Three including father, son killed in firing at Sw ..

Three including father, son killed in firing at Swabi

7 minutes ago
 Secretary local govt satisfied with wheat procurem ..

Secretary local govt satisfied with wheat procurement drive

11 minutes ago
 Attack on PBC, APP offices attempt to silence medi ..

Attack on PBC, APP offices attempt to silence media, shatter confidence of state ..

11 minutes ago
 TEVTA to arrange summer skills camps for students

TEVTA to arrange summer skills camps for students

11 minutes ago
 PM holds Imran responsible for torching of Corps C ..

PM holds Imran responsible for torching of Corps Commander House

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.