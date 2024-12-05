Open Menu

Two Youngsters Killed After Motorcycle Hit By Vehicle

Muhammad Irfan Published December 05, 2024 | 01:30 AM

Two youngsters killed after motorcycle hit by vehicle

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Two youngsters, both students of a local Madrasah, were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a vehicle near Adda Billi Wala, here Wednesday night.

Rescue 1122 spokesman, quoting people on the spot, said that an unknown vehicle had run over the motorcycle that caused the death of the two students.

Both youngsters, Abdullah (18) s/o Maqbool and M Asghar (20) s/o Ramzan, were identified as students of Jamia Khairul Madaris.

Related Topics

Vehicle Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her s ..

Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her scholarships at the Oxford Univ ..

3 hours ago
 NTC discusses tax reforms, harmonization

NTC discusses tax reforms, harmonization

3 hours ago
 YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across ..

YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across Pakistan: Jamal Raisani

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, Russia sign 8 agreements to strengthen e ..

Pakistan, Russia sign 8 agreements to strengthen economic ties

3 hours ago
 Seoul stocks weaken, Paris edges up tracking polit ..

Seoul stocks weaken, Paris edges up tracking political turmoil

3 hours ago
 South America summit hopes to seal 'historic' trad ..

South America summit hopes to seal 'historic' trade deal with EU

3 hours ago
Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahm ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry condemns relentle ..

3 hours ago
 Sheikh Abdullah Did Not Accede to India: Daughter ..

Sheikh Abdullah Did Not Accede to India: Daughter Begum Khalida Shah say

3 hours ago
 Government committed to achieve social, economic s ..

Government committed to achieve social, economic stability: Musadik

3 hours ago
 YPF expands with launch of Sindh Assembly chapter

YPF expands with launch of Sindh Assembly chapter

3 hours ago
 5000 liter spurious milk seized, dairy sealed

5000 liter spurious milk seized, dairy sealed

3 hours ago
 Distribution of livestock cards to start from Dec ..

Distribution of livestock cards to start from Dec 5

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan