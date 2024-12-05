Two youngsters killed after motorcycle hit by vehicle

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Two youngsters, both students of a local Madrasah, were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a vehicle near Adda Billi Wala, here Wednesday night.

Rescue 1122 spokesman, quoting people on the spot, said that an unknown vehicle had run over the motorcycle that caused the death of the two students.

Both youngsters, Abdullah (18) s/o Maqbool and M Asghar (20) s/o Ramzan, were identified as students of Jamia Khairul Madaris.